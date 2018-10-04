Finances force Newton Schools to delay later high school start times by another year
Newton School Superintendent David Fleishman sent this letter on Oct. 3
Dear Newton Families,
On Monday night at the School Committee meeting, our team provided an update on the exploration of later start times for our high schools. Information was provided on the status of the high school schedule redesign, as well as the current financial outlook for the district.
As you may recall, in the spring of 2017, the School Committee, upon the recommendation of the district and following several months of feedback from students, staff, and community, supported moving forward with a redesign of the high school schedule. This redesign would facilitate a shift to later start times, and target end times no later than read more
Welcome to the new City Solicitor
Mayor Fuller welcomes the new City Solicitor ... I am so pleased to welcome Alissa (Ali) Ocasio Giuliani as City Solicitor for the City of Newton. Ali has served as the Legal Advisor and General Counsel for the Boston Public Schools since 2008. In this role, she has managed all aspects of the in-house legal office for the Boston Public Schools, an organization with...read more
Fuller joins coalition of mayors pledging to build more housing
Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller has joined a coalition of 15 greater mayors to set a goal to add 185,000 new homes in Greater Boston by 2030. Details about the Metropolitan Mayors Coalition can be found here and a list of participants and data here.
But there’s also this comment from Fuller in read more
City Council approves medical and recreational* marijuana shops
Patients who are undergoing chemotherapy, suffering from multiple sclerosis, AIDS, chronic pain or other ailments will soon have access to the city's second medical marijuana dispensary following overwhelming approval Monday by the Newton City Council. This new clinic will be operated by Cypress Tree Management at the corner of Route 9 and Elliot Street at the site...read more
Happy birthday Nancy Schõn
The Newton TAB reports that the Newton Free Library threw a party to celebrate Newton sculptor Nancy Schôn's 90th birthday this past week. Ms. Schôn created the beloved Winnie the Pooh and Friends bronze sculptures in the library garden as well as the iconic Make Way for Ducklings in Boston's Public Gardens. She's 90 and going strong. I tracked her down and...read more
New ballot question committee formed to oppose pot shop ban
An organization called "Respect the Vote, Newton" filed a statement of organization last week for the purpose of "advocacy for the legal sale of cannabis to adults in Newton, Massachusetts." The chair is listed as Victor Chiang from Wellesley. According to the form filed with the City Clerk, the committee was formed to oppose the question to ban. I don't have the...read more
VIDEO: Northland’s presentation (and Cypress Tree vote)
Tuesday’s Land Use Committee meeting had two interesting agenda items on its agenda – the presentation of the Northland project and the final committee vote on Cypress Tree, the proposed medical marijuana clinic on Route 9 — and, thankfully, NewTV recorded it all!
- The Cypress Tree debate and vote starts at the 27:45 mark
- The Northland presentation begins at the 72:55 mark
Two Sunday Globe articles look at recreational marijuana debate
Globe's John Hilliard provides an overview of the two recreational marijuana ballot questions that will go before Newton voters on Nov. 6 and this Sunday's "The Argument" column asks the question: Have cities and towns moved too quickly to ban recreational...read more
The city asks us to be cleaner recyclers (and they’ll be checking)
The city of Newton is sending this letter to residents... Dear Newton Resident We need your help. The City of Newton’s recycling contains 18% contamination. Contractually, the City is required to have a contamination rate of less than 10%. As a result, the City was charged $6,120 in fines last month and we have paid $65,611 in fines so far in 2018. This is a direct...read more
Learn about the proposed Riverside Station project this Thursday
Mark Development is holding a meeting this Thursday, Sept 27 at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria at Newton North about its proposed transit-oriented development at Riverside Station. The proposed project includes new office space, a new hotel, affordable housing, shops and community space....read more
Boston Globe: Should cities abolish their school committees?
The Boston Globe, in its "The Argument" column in Globe Local, posed a question about abolishing school committees. Responding against the idea was Newton School Committee Chair Ruth Goldman. Read what Ruth and former mayor of Methuen Dennis A. DiZoglio (arguing in favor) had to...read more
Newton patients could soon have a second medical marijuana clinic to help manage their symptoms
Patients on Newton’s south side who are undergoing chemotherapy, suffering from multiple sclerosis, AIDS, chronic pain or other ailments whose doctors believe they could benefit from medical marijuana may soon have access to a new clinic closer to home.
The Newton City Council’s Land Use committee is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposal by Cypress Tree Management Inc to operate a medical clinic at the corner of Route 9 and Elliot Street at the site of the former Green Tea Restaurant.
Cannabinoids — the active chemicals in medical marijuana — have been found to help control nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy, kill cancer cells and slow tumor growth, reduce anxiety, reduce inflammation, relieve pain, relax tight muscles in people with multiple sclerosis and stimulate appetite and improve weight gain in people with cancer and AIDS.
Presently the only clinic in Newton where patients can have a cannabis prescription from their doctor filled is on the other side of the city at read more
Search Village 14
Recent Comments