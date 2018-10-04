Patients on Newton’s south side who are undergoing chemotherapy, suffering from multiple sclerosis, AIDS, chronic pain or other ailments whose doctors believe they could benefit from medical marijuana may soon have access to a new clinic closer to home.

The Newton City Council’s Land Use committee is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposal by Cypress Tree Management Inc to operate a medical clinic at the corner of Route 9 and Elliot Street at the site of the former Green Tea Restaurant.

Cannabinoids — the active chemicals in medical marijuana — have been found to help control nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy, kill cancer cells and slow tumor growth, reduce anxiety, reduce inflammation, relieve pain, relax tight muscles in people with multiple sclerosis and stimulate appetite and improve weight gain in people with cancer and AIDS.

Presently the only clinic in Newton where patients can have a cannabis prescription from their doctor filled is on the other side of the city at read more